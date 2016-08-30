Bypass construction equipment stolen

Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Sherri Wells of the Office of Investigative Services at Jackson, Ohio, is in the process of investigating a theft at the site of the construction of the Portsmouth Bypass project, Southern Ohio Veterans Menorial Highway.

Lieutenant Karla Taulbee of the Jackson District of the OSHP said she was informed of the theft on Sunday morning, and Wells went to the scene, which was near the Minford Airport to handle the investigation.

“Roughly, $10,000 in damages was done to the property,” Taulbee said. “and $6,000 worth of tools stolen. Some of the tools they thought were stolen, employees had. They had to do an inventory and track everything down.”

Portsmouth Post Commander Lieutenant Douglas Debord told the Daily Times he was going with construction officials on Tuesday to tour the entire project to get a better idea of how the project is structured. The OSHP has jurisdiction when it comes to investigations because the property where the project is going on is now state-owned.

