Portsmouth man arrested in armed robbery

A Portsmouth man, Demetrius L. Johnson, 39, has been charged in the robbery of another man at gunpoint.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:14 a.m. Saturday from the Super 8 Motel located at 4266 U.S. 23 in Portsmouth Ohio. Deputies said the caller stated that he had just been robbed at gunpoint.

Deputies responded to the location and were able to determine that a black male covering his face with a white t-shirt wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts did enter the motel and demanded money from the clerk while brandishing a handgun. The male suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives were called to respond to that location that resulted in interviews and evidence collections. As a result of the investigation detectives said they were able to identify a possible suspect and his whereabouts.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini said detectives and deputies along with the Portsmouth police responded to 2009 A Thomas Ave., Portsmouth, and were unable to get anyone to answer the door. During that time officers said the suspect was observed climbing out an upstairs window onto the roof as an attempt to escape from being apprehended. Johnson was detained from the roof without incident.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence and said the warrant resulted in the recovery of the clothing worn during the robbery and the suspected firearm. After further investigation the suspect was charged and taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Johnson has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery a felony of the second degree and one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. Johnson was originally held on a $107,500 bond.

Donini referred to the case as an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County grand jury on a later date.

He said anyone with information regarding the case should contact detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All calls will remain anonymous.

