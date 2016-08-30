Rumbling and tumbling down US 52

By nature, I am a positive person. I love to see members of this community coming together and trying to make this area a better place for all of its inhabitants. Despite that though, like most individuals, I get frustrated when “Orange Barrel Season” reaches Scioto County. With that frustration also comes an understanding that our roads need to be properly maintained and, at times, need to be dug up and resurfaced. Unfortunately though, I find myself scratching my head wondering what the planning committee was thinking when they planned the resurfacing project on US 52’s eastbound lanes as you drive toward New Boston from Portsmouth.

Earlier this year, the left lane on US 52 East was dug up to install a new water line. I’m fine with that. That’s an improvement for the community. What I don’t understand is why the left lane was left in such a horrible condition upon completion of the water line installation.

Aside from leaving the lane in a condition that resembles more a road from a war torn area than a modern community, free of holes and growths in the pavement that one could easily think was just hit with a mortar round; the “powers that be” decided to cut up the one semi-decent lane first, when work on the resurfacing project began.

Yes, that’s right, they had the choice of tearing up a lane that was so uneven it shook your vehicle like a gallon of paint being mixed at your local hardware store, or a lane that was still in decent enough shape that you didn’t feel like you were tossed and turned and thrown hither and tither.

In their infinite wisdom and using such sound logic, the decision was made to rip up the still decent lane first, forcing the motorists of the area to embark on the off-road like trail of the left-hand lane.

I’m positive nearly every individual reading this column has had an opportunity to either drive, or ride in a vehicle traveling down that road, especially considering it is now the only open lane.

Every time I am forced to travel that road – unable to use an alternate route I find myself wondering why this decision was made. Why would you dig up the undoubtedly better of the two lanes first? How was that decision made? Who thought that was the best option and what other decisions are being made by this person, or persons?

Aristotle once listed patience as a virtue and I know we all need to exercise patience when area roads are under repair. However, we also have every right to become upset when poor planning and even worse decisions leave us driving down a road decorated with the remains of blown out tires.

Hopefully, this particular inconvenience, albeit an organ shaking one, will be a situation in which those in charge of deciding which lane should be resurfaced first will take just a few extra seconds to think their decision through.

By Michael Hamilton

