10th Annual Steven A. Hunter tennis tournament to be held Sept. 10-11

The 10th annual Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund Tennis Tournament will be held September 10-11. This event is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the fund.

The Steven A Hunter Hope Fund was established January 2006 in memory of Steven A Hunter. Steven was a local graduate of Portsmouth High School, and a tennis enthusiast. After his passing, his parents, Mark and Virgie Hunter, established the Hope Fund to assist those in need, hoping to continue their son’s legacy of loving the community and those within it.

The goal of the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund is to provide goods, services, and funds for the benefit of students with financial needs. The fund currently provides over 200,000 meals a year to over 1,000 students in 17 school districts, including all of Scioto County and parts of Adams and Pike counties.

The meals are distributed through ‘Power Packs,’ given out on Fridays to ensure students do not go hungry over the weekend. Each pack contains five pounds of food and four meals.

The Tennis Tournament will begin September 10 at 8 a.m. at the Steven A. Hunter Tennis Center, within the Clark Athletic Complex on the Portsmouth Local School District campus.

“Steven absolutely loved the sport. He was passionate about being a leader on the Trojan team. He was a pleasure to work with and guide. He was just a real upbeat guy,” said Steven’s former Coach Jim Daehler.

Matches will be held between the Steven A. Hunter Tennis Center and the Dr. William E. Daehler Tennis Center at Shawnee State University, with the closing match held at 1 p.m. September 11 at the Steven A. Hunter Tennis Center.

The tennis tournament itself is organized by Steven’s former coach, Jim Daehler and his son Jay, structured in mens, womens, mixed doubles and round robin format.

“I couldn’t have the tournament without Jim; it is entirely dependent on him, he knows the logistics and how to organize the brackets” Hunter said. “Outside of that, he was very close to Steven. Steve loved Steven very much. Virgie and I are blessed to have this tournament to give us time to spend with him and his family every year.”

Both Hunter and Daehler agree that the event has continued to see growth year after year.

“It’s amazing that this event has continued to go on for ten years, and grow,” said Daehler. “We have so many loyal sponsors and players, who year after year keep coming back,” said Daehler. “And that recognize the good that the Hope Fund has done for children in South Central Ohio. We can’t thank them enough.”

The entry form can be downloaded online at www.stevenshopefund.org/Tennis_Tournament. Registration is $25, and all registered participants will receive a t-shirt. Participants can also pick up forms at the office of Hunter-Williams Insurance. The deadline for registration is September 7. Drop entries off at Hunter-Williams Insurance at 837 6th Street, or fax them to 740-353-8818.

You can also register by calling Mark Hunter at 740-354-3124 during the day and Jim Daehler at 740-357-5930 during evening hours.

Hunter said the tennis tournament is for people of all skill levels. He explained that many of the contestants only perform to remember Steven and play tennis but once a year, on the date of the tournament.

Should it rain on Sept. 10-11, the event will be rescheduled for Sept. 17-18.

The tennis tournament is still accepting sponsors as well. Hunter asks interested parties to call 740-354-3124.

