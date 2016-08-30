Kim Bauer (right) & Dawn Scott will be competing for the Gold in the 2016 Regional Southern Ohio Senior Game’s Shot Put competition at the Track & Field events on September 10th. Visit www.southernohioseniorgames.org for details on all the games that will occur in September or sign up at www.tristateracer.com. You must be 50 years of age by December 31, 2016 to compete. Registration deadline is September 6, 2016

