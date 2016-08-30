Body found in vehicle

Portsmouth Police, personnel from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth Fire Department and Life Medical Response are at the scene where a dead body has been found in a vehicle on a parking lot between 11th and 12th Street off Grandview Avenue in Portsmouth.

Police were awaiting the arrival of Scioto County Coroner Dr. Darren Adams, and had cordoned off the scene with yellow tape. The Daily Times arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery and was told information would be available after notification of next of kin and a preliminary report by Adams.

The body was still in the vehicle when the Daily Times left the scene. We are expecting updated information from Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware later on in the morning.

Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel gather at the scene where a body was found this moring in a vehicle on a parking lot between 11th and 12th streets off Grandview Avenue in Portsmouth. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Body5-2.jpg Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel gather at the scene where a body was found this moring in a vehicle on a parking lot between 11th and 12th streets off Grandview Avenue in Portsmouth.

By Frank Lewis

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

