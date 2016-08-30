Body found in vehicle

Portsmouth Police, personnel from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Portsmouth Fire Department and Life Medical Response are at the scene where a dead body has been found in a vehicle on a parking lot between 11th and 12th Street off Grandview Avenue in Portsmouth.
Police were awaiting the arrival of Scioto County Coroner Dr. Darren Adams, and had cordoned off the scene with yellow tape. The Daily Times arrived at the scene shortly after the discovery and was told information would be available after notification of next of kin and a preliminary report by Adams.
The body was still in the vehicle when the Daily Times left the scene. We are expecting updated information from Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware later on in the morning.
