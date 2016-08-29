Yard sale benefits Minford Peewee Football

If you have a few items to sell, you can make some money and help Minford peewee football at the same time this Saturday (Sept. 3) at the Minford Peewee Football field off of Ohio 335, the first road on the left past White Gravel Road coming out of Minford.

All you have to do is show up at 6:30 a.m. at the peewee football field and set up your table. Volunteers will come around and collect the $10 fee for a 15 foot space and you keep the money for whatever you sell.

“They’re having a yard sale fundraiser,” Karla Taulbee, one of the organizers, said. “You pay $10 to set up a 15 foot table or $20 for a larger area. You keep all the money you make from what you sell.”

Taulbee said refreshments will be sold throughout the day as well.

“You can set up starting at 6:30 (a.m.), but they ask to have everything set up by 7:30 (a.m.),” Taulbee said. “They’ll go from 8 (a.m.) until noon,” Taulbee said. “It’s just a fundraiser for the Minford Peewee Football team.”

Taulbee said everyone wanting to set up should bring their own table and as long as it fits into a 15 foot space, the price will be just $10, larger tables will be $20.

“You come out there. You set up your area yourself, and they’ll come around and collect,” Taulbee said.

By Frank Lewis [email protected]

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

