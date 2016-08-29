Col. Bill Williams Festival sure to entertain

ARGILITE, Ky. — If perhaps you have an affinity for blues music, the 9th Annual Colonel Bill Williams Blues Festival would definitely compel your interest. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park Amphitheater from 5-10 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Annual Colonel Bill Williams Festival has become a very popular musical event in the Greenup County area, attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and indulge in an evening of blues music. The musical artist line up for the Festival consists of Keith Little, the Cincinnati Blues Man, Larry Whitt & Blue Eyed Soul, Brandon Scott Coleman and Jeremy Short & Co.

Anne Stephens, University of Kentucky extension agent for Fine Arts in Greenup County, said Greenup Arts looks forward to hosting the Col. Bill Williams Festival, which encourages arts in the community.

“This blues festival is unique to our area and is the first event that opened the amphitheater at Greenbo. Greenup Arts is proud to encourage arts in the community, broadened arts awareness through experience, and a heightened quality of life through cultural arts education,” Stephens said.

Laura Ann Gentry, the granddaughter of Bill Williams, and chairperson of the Colonel Bill Williams Blues Festival, said the Festival allows fellowship in the spirit of what music and arts can do.

“Colonel Bill Williams Blues Festival held at Greenbo Lake State Park Amphitheater is not only recognition of my grandfather and his impact in the area, but annually recognizes someone with the Heritage Award for their contribution to the arts in Greenup County,” Gentry said. ” The festival allows for fellowship in the spirit of what music and arts can do, and that I’m sure perpetuated the spirit of my grandfather. We have a great musical lineup every year to round out the concert series presented by Greenup County Arts Extension, but we also sustain their mission of working to preserve and enrich cultural heritage in the arts.”

2016 Heritage Award Recipient, Billy Watson, will be honored at 5 p.m. Concessions available all evening long. Greenup Arts’ Second Saturday Summer Music Series is sponsored by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet and local supporters.

For more information, contact Anne Stephens, Extension Agent for Fine Arts at 606-836-0201 or [email protected]

Courtesy photo Larry Whitt and his band performing at a past Colonel Bill Williams Blues Festival held at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park in Greenup, Ky. This year’s Festival will be held at Greenbo on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_11949422_941847919191726_808260470047977056_n.jpg Courtesy photo Larry Whitt and his band performing at a past Colonel Bill Williams Blues Festival held at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park in Greenup, Ky. This year’s Festival will be held at Greenbo on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 10 p.m.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

