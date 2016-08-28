Small school, big heart

Students at Notre Dame High School were greeted by a pleasant surprise, Aug. 24, when the doors opened for the start of a new school year.

The students were greeted by decorated halls, personalized locker magnets and messages encouraging students to make the best of the year.

But how did these decorations get there? And who was behind the warm-welcome?

The answer lies with Monica Glockner, Amy Hassel and Jodie Nichols — mothers of high school students who helped to revitalize Pep Club.

“The school has always had a pep club and it’s our turn to carry on the tradition. We’re all very excited to promote school spirit and create an environment where the students are proud of their school,” said Glockner. “We gathered a core group of students, including our cheerleaders, who expressed an interest in Pep Club and worked on a plan to decorate the hallways for the first day of school. The kids had so much fun being creative and planning the surprise for their classmates. We think it’s important to promote and maintain a sense of pride for your school and community. Too often we take for granted how special these relationships are to the development of young people. We simply want to create memories and traditions they can carry with them forever and look back on when they’re our age.”

The pep club worked for two weeks prior to the start of the school year, painting signs, hanging banners and creating locker magnets for every athlete in school — just to surprise the students.

“I thought it was extremely wonderful,” said High School Principal Thomas Walker.

This is Walker’s first year as Notre Dame’s principal.

“The students, the mothers and the other parents worked extremely hard to pull this off and I commend them for their efforts. I love it here, it’s been a great start to my first year,” Walker said.

Their motto revolves around 1 Thessalonians 5:11, which says “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” Their goal is to spread Titan Pride, whether that be through cheering at games, skits, or through creating signs, banners, decorating the school and other activities. The Pep Club includes all students who wish to participate from grades 9-12.

“The students reaction to all the work of the Pep Club was priceless,” said Development Director Brandy Setters. “What a great start to a new year, morale and school spirit is at an all time high.”

The halls of Notre Dame High School, decorated prior to the start of the school year.

By Ciara Conley

