Anuual fish fry is Friday

Virtually nothing is better than a nice meal, good music and being surrounded by community. With the 54th Annual Portsmouth Rotary Fish Fry, you can have just that.

The Annual Fish Fry will take place on the Esplanade Friday, Sep. 2 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

According to the Rotary Board of Directors, ticket prices have increased by $1, going from $6 to $7 to cover the increased cost of ingredients needed to prepare the meal and materials needed to host the event.

Ticket-holders have the option to eat on the lawn next to the Esplanade or pick-up to-go orders to take back home or to the office. Walk-ups are also accepted.

The event draws in a crowd of all kinds, from children to elderly and those in-between. It’s a time for the community to gather and enjoy the company of friends and co-workers while at the same time, enjoying an affordable lunch and supporting the community, just by eating.

The fish fry is one of the largest fundraising events sponsored by the Rotary, the second being the annual rose sale.

Local clubs, such as the Rotary Club, are about putting back into the community.

Last year, Rotary member Stan Jennings said, “It allows us to focus our enrichment toward causes, we’re trying to bring everybody up. Every club that we have (locally) has, at the heart of it, is what we’re supposed to be doing, which is to help the community.”

Portsmouth Rotary provides support to dozens of local non-profits, scholarships, and international youth exchange programs. They also developed the brand new city entrance signs, and a bicycle tour of the Little Smokies that occurs every June and September.

Contact a Rotarian for tickets, or Reece Brown at 740- 821-1904.

For more information about joining the Portsmouth Rotary, you can go online to their website at www.portsmouthohiorotary.org

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook "Ciara Conley – Daily Times," and Twitter @PDT_Ciara

