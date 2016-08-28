Sudzy’s Pinup Palace now open in Portsmouth

The crowd clapped as Sudzy Nixon cut the pink ribbon on Aug. 27 — celebrating the opening of her clothing store ‘Sudzy’s Pinup Palace,’ which has been her dream for quite some time. After the ribbon dropped to the ground, the crowd entered the store, greeted by racks of clothing and dresses.

Thirty six year-old Nixon, an advocate for the body positivity movement, left her career in nursing and has made it her mission to help others find their identity through clothing, no matter their size, shape, ethnicity, gender or religion.

The body positivity movement, at its core, represents the idea that all bodies are good bodies. All bodies are worthy of self love, self care and acceptance. All bodies are allowed to feel beautiful, regardless of their color or jean size or health status or how attractive you personally find them to be.

Located at 843 Gallia St., in Portsmouth, Sudzy’s Pin-Up Palace specializes in retro, vintage and pin up-esque attire from sizes extra small through 6X.

The opening ceremony celebrated a diverse range of bodies of all ages and types. Proving that retro-style is back in style, and can be fashionable and flattering on everyone. Nixon also offered beverages, cake, chips and other finger foods to patrons.

“I just thought I would come over and check things out,” said shopper Adrienne Carver.

Carver lives across the street from Sudzy’s Pinup Palace and has watched the vacant building transform into a lively shop.

“As soon as I walked in, I saw a dress I’d been eyeballing online all week. I debated back and forth about ordering it, but decided against it because I couldn’t try it on and I wasn’t sure about the sizing. When I saw it here, I thought it was worth trying on and it fit perfectly,” Carver said.

Nixon’s hands-on approach to navigating fashion is far from your typical clothing store experience. Nixon provided customers with free measurements, and talked with them about the sizing chart for the variety of brands present in the store. This way, customers can have a better idea of what will fit them, rather than playing guessing games and being discouraged by sizing numbers. Sudzy’s Pinup Palace almost boasts ample-spaced dressing rooms, comfortably equipped to make customers relaxed and encouraging them to take the time to enjoy their shopping experience.

Sudzy’s Pinup Palace also has a lounge area for friends and family to have a comfortable place to wait while someone is trying-on or shopping.

Nixon has hopes that her shop will serve as a gateway for spreading body positivity, diversity acceptance, equality for all and a haven for those who just like to shop. She also has plans to host artist events, live music and workshops about fashion, gender, body positivity and other topics.

Business hours are from 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, you can follow “Sudzy’s Pin-Up Palace,” on Facebook or by visiting the website at www.sudzyspinuppalace.com

The grand-opening ribbon cutting celebration. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Ribbon-Cutting.jpg The grand-opening ribbon cutting celebration. Ciara Conley | Daily Times Patrons shopping in Sudzy’s Pinup Palace http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Sudzys.jpg Patrons shopping in Sudzy’s Pinup Palace Ciara Conley | Daily Times

New clothing store open on Gallia

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

