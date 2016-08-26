September is a big deal at the library

Credit cards can come in handy. Debit cards are just plain convenient. But there is a wealth of knowledge in another card making it invaluable. That is your library card.

Today’s libraries are about more than books. They are creative educational spaces for learners from birth to high school and beyond. September is Library Card Sign-up Month at the Portsmouth Public Library, a time when the Portsmouth Public Library joins with the American Library Association and public libraries nationwide to make sure that every student has the most important school supply of all – a free library card.

“We’re kicking it off with our River Days book sale, which is going to be Sept. 1-3,” Katie Williams, Publicity/Program Manager for the Portsmouth Public Library, said. “We’re going to be selling hardbacks, paperbacks, DVDs, music CDs.”

Also, with the River Days celebration, the library is going to be passing out library fans for people who will be watching the parade in front of the library.

“We’re going to also offer a special family story time,” Williams said. “After the parade families are invited to come in at 2 (p.m.) o’clock for family story time.”

In addition the library will be offering a “lose to Win” class which teaches a healthy lifestyle in conjunction with Southern Ohio Medical Center, starting Sept. 6.

“We also have all kinds of fun crafts and other programs that we’re offering,” Williams said. “We’re going to be having a Princess Party at South Webster. We’re doing a special themed story time all throughout the month (September).”

With back-to-school time here, all of the library’s teen programs every day after school at Portsmouth will be starting as well. There’s a calligraphy class at Portsmouth, chair painting at Lucasville. The library will provide the paint supplies and people can bring a chair to paint.

“We have all kinds of really fun stuff scheduled the whole month of September,” Williams said. “They can check out all the stuff on our website or stop by the library and get the newsletter.”

Librarians provide important resources to families whose children are at the earliest stages of development, by teaching parents and caregivers the components of early literacy which help children develop the basic tools for school readiness.

Older students can access high-speed Internet, digital tools and the opportunity to work with trained professionals on how to use them. Librarians provide guided training in digital media and grow digital literacy skills. Libraries also provide equity of access to digital tools and media, which has become increasingly important in high-poverty areas where students are less likely to have a computer or internet access in the home.

Resources at the Portsmouth Public Library are available to anyone who has a library card. Students can turn to the library for materials, programs and knowledgeable library staff that support academic achievement. So as Samuel L. Jackson might say about your library card – “What’s in your wallet?”

For more information on how to sign up for a library card, visit the Portsmouth Public Library in person or visit the library online at www.yourppl.org.

By Frank Lewis

Reach Frank Lewis at 740-353-3101, ext. 1928, or on Twitter @franklewis.

