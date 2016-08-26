West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his office received a call on July 10, 2016, stating that a 17 year old mentally handicapped girl had been sexually assaulted.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to Southern Ohio Medical Center where the victim was treated for a sexual assault that included a sexual assault kit being collected and forwarded to Bureau of Criminal Investigations lab in London, Ohio.

Sheriff Donini stated that during the investigation detectives were able to get a location on the suspect that resulted in an interview and collection of DNA samples of this suspect.

On Aug. 26, 2016, detectives received the results of the evidence that was submitted to BCI&I which resulted in the suspect being charged with one count of rape a felony of the 1st degree.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that this is an ongoing case that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

Arrested was: Vernal Shepherd age 43 of 144 Noel Lane West Portsmouth, Shepherd has been charged with one count of rape a felony of the 1st degree and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016. Shepherd is currently being held on a $100,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini advised this case is still under investigation and is asking anyone with information on the case please contact Detective Jodi Conkel at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-351-1091.

