OLBH introduces ‘Fit Families’

RUSSELL, Ky. — Fit Families is a free wellness program introduced by The Bon Secours Kentucky Health System which will be held at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH).

OLBH Fit Families is designed so that the family unit can work together to achieve optimal health and monthly incentives. Kevin Compton, Communications and Advocacy Specialist at OLBH, said the Fit Families is an excellent opportunities for families.

“Our new Fit Families program is an excellent opportunity for families to come together and take control of their health. I’d encourage those interested to take advantage of this free program by signing up today as space is limited,” Compton said.

OLBH Fit Families receive provides participants in the following benefits:

Health coaching, personal training and nutritional planning by certified fitness and nutrition professionals, free access to the Bellefonte Pavilion location of Firm Fitness, OLBH’s community fitness facility, access to Couch to 5K coaching, and invitations to free fitness and nutrition classes and activities throughout the community.

The professionals working with the OLBH Fit Families program will assist enrollees in creating healthy and realistic goals that fit with their schedules. Fit Families is available for families and children ages pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade.

Chris Crum, executive director of the Greenup County Health Department, said OLBH Fit Families can be helpful for lifestyle changes.

“Programs such Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital’s Fit Families work in a way that most short term fitness and nutrition programs usually do not. Creating behavioral change is the key to any successful long term results in improved health outcomes. Incentives to create these lifestyle changes are instrumental in reinforcing the positive steps leading to a better life for the entire family,” Crum said.

Fit Families is a program of OLBH and Firm Fitness at Bellefonte Pavilion with funding provided by grants secured through the OLBH Foundation. To sign up and for more information, call the OLBH Fit Families office at 606-833-2271. For information concerning the Bon Secours Kentucky Health System, visit BonSecours.com.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

