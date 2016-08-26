USW speaks out for Clinton and Strickland

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Members of the United Steel Workers Union (USW) at SunCoke Energy, Inc. and Haverhill North Coke Co. located at 2446 Gallia Pike in Franklin Furnace, Ohio were being proactive about the upcoming Presidential election on Friday right outside of the plant passing out literature.

As members of USW Union who are employed at Suncoke drove in and out of the plant site between 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., they were pleasantly accosted by Tanika Lewis, of Political Action Committee for United Steel Workers with literature containing information about Presidential candidates Hilary Clinton and Dump, and Ted Strickland for U. S. Senate.

“I am giving information our local union, and educating them on what’s going on concerning the upcoming election,” Lewis said. “Hilary believes in unions, whereas Trump doesn’t, so we have to look at what is going to benefit us in the long run, and not short term.”

Ronnie Wardrup, a staff representative for the USW, was also present and said they were seeking to put out what they believe to be facts.

“We are letting our members know who supports us on the issues, so we’re putting the facts out for our members,” Wardrup said. “The United Steel Workers have endorsed Hilary Clinton and Ted Strickland and our members need to know, we feel like they have a right to that information as to why we endorse them, so that is what we’re doing.”

Mike French, campaign coordinator of Zone Four of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL- CIO), of South Eastern Ohio, was also involved in Friday’s efforts. French said knowing the issues is critical for the upcoming election.

“We are here to pass out information to our union members, and let them know what is at stake with the upcoming elections,” French said. “I just think that our members need to be informed of things like the Supreme Court upcoming nomination, with the next President making that nomination, I assume. And just the issues that our workers face every day, and you can see that they are having a lot of job and economy troubles, especially in Ohio. So, I think that we really need to educate our members about what is really going on and elect the right people that are pro-labor.”

Left to right: Tanika Lewis, of the Political Action Committee for the United Steel Workers Union (USW) Ronnie Wardrup, staff representative of the USW, and Mike French, of the AFL-CIO Zone Four passed out literature on Friday about the upcoming election outside of Suncoke Energy Inc. in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Tanika Lewis, of the Political Action Committee for the United Steel Workers Union handing out information and talking with a fellow USW Union member regarding the upcoming election and how it will impact USW. Ronnie Wardrup, a staff representative of the United Steel Workers Union, interacting with a fellow member of the USW, and distributing information about the Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton, and Ted Strickland for U.S. Senate.

By Portia Williams [email protected]

Reach Portia Williams at 740-353-3101, ext. 1929, or on Twitter @PortiaWillPDT.

