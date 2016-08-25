Know where to go

Main Street Portsmouth is preparing for its quarterly coffee networking event, which will be held at Hilltop Café and Deli on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 a.m. Start your morning off slowly and enjoy a nice coffee and pastry from a new place in town, while speaking with your neighbors and learning from community professionals. The August session will be planned around the theme of “Ownership 101,” and will include the respectable talents and knowledge of local experts.