Know where to go

AUGUST 25
- Join Bill Kirby and other dedicated bikers every Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Lofts on Gallia Street for a bike trek around town.
AUGUST 26
- Dungeon Dwellers, 815 Gallia Street, will be hosting a Conspiracy: Take the Crown event at 11 p.m. Entry is $15.
- Dennis Uldrich and Ryan Sprinkle will be performing at 8 p.m. at Port City Cafe and Pub, 424 Chillicothe Street.
- It’s the last Friday of the month, and that means it’s Final Friday time! Grab a friend and head downtown, between Market and Court for live entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests include, Kendra Villager. Rob McNurlin, Boosh Hawgs, Sasha Colette, Keyamo and Joet, Deacon Ron and more!
AUGUST 27
- Take a trip to the Roy Roger’s Esplanade and enjoy fresh produce at the Farmer’s Market, sponsored by Main Street Portsmouth. The Farmer’s Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted.
- Scioto County residents looking for an opportunity to combine a motorcycle rally with supporting a great cause are invited to take part in the Rally for Red on Saturday, August 27th. All donations made to the event will go to the local American Red Cross chapter for their vital emergency services and educational programming in the area. The Rally for Red will begin at 12:00 noon at Earl Conley Park in West Portsmouth, with registration open at 11 am. In addition to the rally, there will also be food and refreshments available, as well as raffles and a 50/50 “split the pot” drawing. Riders are invited to bring family and friends to support an organization which is always there for us when disaster strikes, when military families need support, and when blood supplies run low. Help our community while enjoying the last days of summer with your friends.
- Ashes Arose and Casualty of Me, will be playing at Pats Bar, 225 2nd Street in Portsmouth from 8 p.m. until midnight, there will be no cover charge.
- The Sugarbeats will be performing at Port City Cafe and Pub, 424 Chillicothe at 8 p.m.
AUGUST 28
Sloppy Seconds, located at 612 Chillicothe Street, will be hosting a Smash Brothers tournament. There will be a $5 entry fee with a payout going to the top three contenders. We will not be providing controllers so please be prepared to bring a controller of your choosing or share with a friend. The event begins at 2 p.m.
AUGUST 29
- Theology on Tap will be held in the Club Room of Port City every Monday night starting at 6 p.m. everyone is invited to join Fr. Steve Cuff from All Saints Episcopal Church for “conversations about stuff that matters.” It’s an informal discussion, so feel free to bring yourself, your friends, your questions, your faith and your doubt.
AUGUST 30
- The Portsmouth Community Blood Drive will take place at All Saints’ Episcopal Church from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sponsored by Church Women United. Donate at: 610 4th Street, Portsmouth, OH. Call 740-354-3293 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. Please present American Red Cross donor card or photo ID.
AUGUST 31
- The Scioto County Drug Action Team Alliance and community partners will participate in International Overdose Awareness Day at the Fastop Market “Blue Store,” 1735 8th Street in Portsmouth. International Overdoes Awareness Day aims to raise awareness of drug overdose and eradicate the stigma surrounding substance use disorders. It also spreads the message that overdose is a preventable tragedy. Learn what you can do to prevent overdose and respond to an emergency situation and save a life. To learn more about the overdose epidemic visit www.odh.ohio.gov/stopoverdose. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. There will be vendors, food, live music and more. There will be a memorial and awareness march at 11 a.m. and the closing remarks will be given at 2 p.m. For more information, or to reserve a space to represent your agency, contact Lisa Roberts or Marissa Wicker at the Portsmouth City Health Dept. by phone at (740) 354- 8943.
Main Street Portsmouth is preparing for its quarterly coffee networking event, which will be held at Hilltop Café and Deli on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 a.m. Start your morning off slowly and enjoy a nice coffee and pastry from a new place in town, while speaking with your neighbors and learning from community professionals. The August session will be planned around the theme of “Ownership 101,” and will include the respectable talents and knowledge of local experts.
ONGOING EVENTS
- Shawnee State Park Lodge hosts “Third Thursdays with Steve Free.” This event is held every third Thursday of the month from 6-9 p.m.
- The Clark Planetarium at Shawnee State University hosts free public shows every Monday and Thursday at 7 p.m. The Planetarium is located in the Advanced Technology Building on campus at 94 2nd Street, Portsmouth. For more information, call 740-351-3147 or email [email protected]
- The communities jam sessions at Riverview Retirement Center. Locals will be invited to perform or listen to good music. The event is held at 500 2nd Street, Portsmouth. It will be held every Sunday at the Riverview Retirement Center.
- The Ohio River Street Rodders will host its monthly Cruise-in at the McDonalds in Wheelersburg on the last Saturday of the month from May until October. There are no entry fees for those wishing to participate. There will be a Live DJ playing music, lots of door prizes and a grand door prize at every event. There will also be a 50-50 drawing with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House.
- The 1810 House is now open and will operate every Sunday between 2 and 4 p.m. until December 18. Step back in Scioto County History to review the antiquities held within one of Portsmouth’s oldest structures at 1926 Waller Street. Parking is available for guests on the streets. There is no admission, but donations insure the longevity of this piece of Portsmouth history and are much appreciated. Group tours can be arranged by calling 740-876-4050.