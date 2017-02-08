Know where to go

Feb. 9

Portsmouth West High School, 15332 US 52, will be hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Call 740-858-1103 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment, walk-ins welcome. Please bring photo ID or Red Cross Donor Card.

Feb. 10

The Party Connection, 2034 11th Street, Portsmouth will be hosting a Friday Wine Down from 5-8 p.m. to benefit the 2017 River Days.

Feb. 11

The Alan Reed Trio will be performing at Port City Cafe & Pub, 424 Chillicothe Street at 8 p.m.

Thru the Mill will be performing at Frank-N-Steins, 707 Chillicoth Street from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Feb. 12

Party Pros, 8512 Hayport Rd, Wheelersburg, will be hosting a craft bazaar with indoor inflatables for kids from 1-5 p.m.

The Symphonic Wind and String Ensemble will be performing at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 710 5th Street, Portsmouth from 7-9 p.m.

Feb. 13

Join Fr. Steve Cuff from All Saints Episcopal Church at Port City Cafe and Pub, 424 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth for Theology on Tap, every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Held in the Club Room, everyone is invited to join for “conversations about stuff that matters.” It’s an informal discussion, so feel free to bring yourself, your friends, your questions, your faith, your doubt. For more information you can contact All Saints Episcopal Church at allsaintsportsmouth@msn.com or 740-353-7919.

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day

Feb. 16

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s version of Cinderella will be performed at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 940 2nd Street, from 7:30-10 p.m. tickets are available by visiting www.vrcfa.com

Ongoing Events

Greenup Dance Club, located at the Route 23 Shopping Center in Greenup. If you’re interested in learning, join classes at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, lessons are $5 per class.The dance subject will be selected by the class, no partner is required. Private lessons are available. Classes are also held Thursdays at the American Legion, Rt 60, Barboursville, 7– 8:30 p.m for $7. Call Gayle Riggs at 304-417-0134 or email rigg1209@zoominternet.net for more info or to sign up.

Shawnee State Park Lodge hosts “Third Thursdays with Steve Free.” This event is held every third Thursday of the month from 6-9 p.m.

The communities jam sessions at Riverview Retirement Center. Locals will be invited to perform or listen to good music. The event is held at 500 2nd Street, Portsmouth. It will be held every Sunday at the Riverview Retirement Center.