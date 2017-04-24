SHIRLEY ANN BREECH BRICKER

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Shirley Ann Breech Bricker, 73 of West Portsmouth passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017 at SOMC Hospice with her family by her side. She was born March 9, 1944 to the late Harry and Louise Lewis Breech. She was retired from Washington Nile School District after 28 years of service. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings; Harry Breech Jr., LeRoy Breech, Billy Breech, Dever Breech, Dale Breech, Dorothy Breech, and Helen Martin.

Shirley married the love of her life Alfred Bricker Sr. on November 9, 1961. They were blessed with 3 children who she loved dearly; Cherie (Brian) Curtis, Cathy (Chuck) Graf, and Alfred (Nannette) Bricker II all of West Portsmouth. She was the proud grandma of 9 grandchildren; Ryan Curtis (Tara Legg), Cassie (Aaron) Frump, Ashley Bricker (Michael Roark), Charlee (Tommy) Austin, Alfred (Shelby) Bricker III, Christin Graf (Jeremy Blankenship), Tyler Curtis, Adam Bricker, and Breanna Bricker, 4 great grandchildren; Cason Frump, Ashlyn Roark, Jagger Frump, and M.J. Roark, honorary great grandchildren; Piper and Colt McKenzie and Lainey and Morgan Cook.

Shirley is also survived by her siblings; Nancy (Bill) Whitt of Hilliard, Garry (Debbie) Breech of West Portsmouth, Larry (Judy) Breech of Ironton, Linda Wright of Wheelersburg, and Patty (Joe) Webb of Freemont. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral home in West Portsmouth with Paul Hagen officiating. Interment will be in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. The family would like to thank Kim Frost for her special care and SOMC Hospice for the loving care Shirley received while there. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to SOMC Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.