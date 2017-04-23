Shephard receives Franklin B. Walter Award

Leah Shephard, of West Portsmouth, received the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award during the 28th Annual Awards Ceremony hosted by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) on April 12, in Columbus.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize outstanding student achievement. One student from each of Ohio’s 88 counties is chosen to receive this annual honor. The award is named for Dr. Franklin B. Walter, who served as State Superintendent from 1977 until 1991. During his tenure, Dr. Walter worked with three governors and significantly improved education in Ohio. He received numerous honors and earned the respect and admiration of educators nationwide.

Shephard, a senior at Valley High School in Scioto County, has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. She also participates in her school chorus, prom committee, pep club, quiz bowl, science bowl, student council, and more. She has been accepted to attend Transylvania University, and plans to attend medical school.

Paolo DeMaria, state superintendent of public instruction, was the guest speaker at the ceremony, and awards were presented by Craig Burford of OESCA, Kerri Gearhart of Northwest Ohio ESC, William Koran of Medina County ESC, Sandra Frisch of Lake Erie West ESC, and Rick Edwards of Athens-Meigs ESC.

For more information about the South Central Ohio ESC, visit online at www.scoesc.org

