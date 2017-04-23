32nd evening with the arts

The Northwest Local School District is pleased to announce that it will be presenting its 32nd Annual Evening with the Arts program on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 to showcase its students’ academic, artistic and musical talents.

Northwest Elementary School students’ art and writing projects will be displayed in an open house format from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and select vocal and instrumental performances will begin in the gymnasium at 5:30 p.m.

Mrs. Terri Freeman, Curriculum & Technology Coordinator, will conduct the Spring Federal Programs presentations regarding Title I, Title II-A, Title II-D, Title IV-A, and Title VI-B in the Northwest Elementary Conference Room from 3:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A presentation specific to IDEA and IDEA-B will follow from 4:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

In addition to Northwest Middle School and Northwest High School students’ selected art and writing projects, industrial arts woodworking and family and consumer sciences projects will also be on display from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at various locations at Northwest High School. Rotating instrumental and vocal performances will be presented in the Northwest High School gymnasium beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. for your enjoyment.

The Northwest Annual Spring Concert will follow the Evening with the Arts Program from 6:30 pm. until 9:00 p.m. in the Northwest High School gymnasium.

Members of the Northwest community are invited and encouraged to attend the activities on May 2 to demonstrate their support of our students.

If you have any questions about this year’s Evening with the Arts program, please contact Mrs. Terri Freeman at 740/259-5558.