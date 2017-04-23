Scholarship winners announced

Local students Ava McCleese, Melanie Fuhrmann, Tanner Bivens, Victoria Vastine and Jacob Fraley were recently recognized for their academic achievements and awarded scholarships.

McCleese and Fuhrmann were both awarded with Ohio State University alumni scholarships.

McCleese will graduate from Clay High School this spring, and has been accepted to the Ohio State University, Department of Engineering, where she plans to study Engineering Physics with a concentration in Nuclear Engineering/Energy.

”I have been involved in many endeavors both in and outside of school and have put my education and learning ahead of everything else, having emerged myself into studying physics, math, and sciences, as well as my special interest in music, the arts, and learning foreign languages,” said McCleese. “To name a few of my many involvements and awards that I am most proud of are: 2016 Honda-OSU Math Medal recipient, 2015 Ohio Governor’s Award Recognition, National Honor Society, Student Council, Cirque D’ Art Theatre, Track/Cross Country, band/percussion ensemble, and traveling with Clay Spanish Department to Puerto Rico last Fall.”

Fuhrmann will graduate from Minford High School this spring. She plans to attend Ohio State University and major in Community Leadership in the fall. She has also been in the College Credit Plus program at Shawnee State University, formerly known as Post-Secondary Option. Melanie is a Four-Year Varsity Soccer and Softball Player. She has actively participated in Minford Art Club, Minford Foreign Language Club, National Honor Society, Red Cross- Red, White and Youth, and Scioto County Jr. Fair Board and Teen Leaders. Melanie is a four-year member of Minford Select Choir, thirteen-year member of 4-H, four-year member of Scioto County Select All-County Choir, and is a five-year camp counselor. Melanie’s family also own an Apple Orchard and a Goat Farm which she helps with all-year long.

The recipient of the McKibben Scholarship this year is Tanner Bivens, son of Nick and Keri Bivens and Aimee Hall. Tanner earned a cumulative GPA of 4.0 at Wheelersburg High School, where he played both football and basketball. In addition, he won numerous awards for his academic and athletic accomplishments including being selected as an Academic All- Ohio in Football, AP Southeast District First Team Football, Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Scholarship Society, Varsity Football Team Captain, Varsity Basketball Team Captain and a member of the National Honor Society. Tanner will be attending The Ohio State University this Fall, where he has been accepted into the University Honors Program and will double major in Finance and Economics with a minor in Business Analytics.

18 year old Victoria (Tori) Vastine, a senior at Northwest High school, was awarded the Moore Family scholarship. Vastine also participated in the College Credit Plus program at Shawnee State University. Vastine plans to attend the Ohio State University in the fall and major in Speech and Hearing Sciences, she was also accepted into the International Affairs Honors and Scholars program.

Jacob Fraley also received the Moore Family Scholarship, ” I am a 4.51 Scholar and National Honor Society Member finishing in the top 10 of my class. I am very involved in Cornerstone United Methodist Church,” said Fraley. “I am also very involved in sports, playing tennis, basketball, and participating in the marching and concert band. This fall I will be studying Data Anayltics at The Ohio State University.”