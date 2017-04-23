School registration dates

- New Boston Local School District will have its pre-school and kindergarten registration from 9:00 to 12:00 and 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 21st, at New Boston Local Schools, #1 Glenwood Tiger Trail, New Boston. Parents are to bring the following information: birth certificate; custody papers, if applicable; child’s Social Security Card; immunization records and proof of residence. Preschool requirements include: Children must be 4 years old on or before September 30, 2017 to be eligible to begin preschool. Due to recent state legislation, children who are 3 years old on or before September 30, 2017 will be placed on a list for consideration based on new preschool eligibility criteria. Each child will be required to have a physical and dental examination. Forms will be available for both. ECE Programs are income based; therefore you must provide proof of income at registration. Income levels 200 percent and below on the federal poverty guidelines have priority, but they fill any remaining slots from the enrollment selection criteria form (completed at registration time).
Green local preschool & kindergarten registration for 2017-2018 school year. Preschool & Kindergarten registration will be held on Tuesday, May 2 in the Preschool Room (enter through HS Gymnasium) from 5:00-6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, May 3 in the Elementary Gymnasium from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and 12:00- 2:00 p.m. Preschool: Students must turn 3 years old on-or-before September 30. Kindergarten: Students must be 5 years old on-or-before September 30. Parents must bring the following:, Official Birth Certificate, Social Security Card, Immunization Record, Proof of Residence(utility bill), Custody Documents (if applicable), Parent/Guardian’s Driver’s License, Preschool Only – most recent W-2 or pay stub. For more information please call Green Elementary. 740-354-9330
- Wheelersburg Elementary will be holding Kindergaten registration on the following dates: April 27 from 4-8 p.m., April 28 from 9 a.m. til 2 p.m.. Registration will take place in the Kindergarten wing, parking will be available in the bus lot after 8:45 and after 3:45. There will be signs and balloons to direct you to the door, children are welcome to attend. The following items are required to register: Copy of official birth certificate, custody papers if applicable, immunization records, valid parental drivers license, proof of residence, lease, current utility bill. Please contact Aimee Hall, Elementary Guidance Counselor at 740-574-0587.
Northwest Elementary will be hosting kindergarten registration May 2 from 3:30-6 p.m. in the Northwest Elementary Library. Your child must be five years old by September 30, 2017 to be eligible for kindergarten. Please bring the following: Child’s birth certificate and Social Security Card, Custody Verification when applicable. We must have court documents outlining who has custody of the child when: 1) Biological parents have been divorced; 2) Someone other than the biological parent(s) has custody; 3) Biological father, who was never married to the biological mother, has custody. We only accept Notarized Statements if they have been filed in Juvenile Court. You may not enroll a child for whom you do not have legal custody., Immunization Records, Contact information to complete registration packet. You can download the packet in advance if you would like at www.northwest.k12.oh.us Click on “Registration Packet.” You are welcome to bring your child with you, but it is not required. Your child’s kindergarten registration will be considered complete once you have submitted all necessary paperwork and documents. At that time, you will be given a kindergarten screening appointment for the end of May. Parents of current Northwest preschool students do not need to attend kindergarten registration. Simply complete and return the Kindergarten Commitment form provided to you by the preschool teacher. Please also provide the school with any new contact information, custody papers, etc. Can’t make it on Tuesday? Call Mrs. Shannon to make an appointment for Friday, May 5th. 740-259-2250 ext. 3318. Please park in the side parking lot if you come during NES dismissal time, and let the front office know you are here for Kindergarten Registration.