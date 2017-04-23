School registration dates

Northwest Elementary will be hosting kindergarten registration May 2 from 3:30-6 p.m. in the Northwest Elementary Library. Your child must be five years old by September 30, 2017 to be eligible for kindergarten. Please bring the following: Child’s birth certificate and Social Security Card, Custody Verification when applicable. We must have court documents outlining who has custody of the child when: 1) Biological parents have been divorced; 2) Someone other than the biological parent(s) has custody; 3) Biological father, who was never married to the biological mother, has custody. We only accept Notarized Statements if they have been filed in Juvenile Court. You may not enroll a child for whom you do not have legal custody., Immunization Records, Contact information to complete registration packet. You can download the packet in advance if you would like at www.northwest.k12.oh.us Click on “Registration Packet.” You are welcome to bring your child with you, but it is not required. Your child’s kindergarten registration will be considered complete once you have submitted all necessary paperwork and documents. At that time, you will be given a kindergarten screening appointment for the end of May. Parents of current Northwest preschool students do not need to attend kindergarten registration. Simply complete and return the Kindergarten Commitment form provided to you by the preschool teacher. Please also provide the school with any new contact information, custody papers, etc. Can’t make it on Tuesday? Call Mrs. Shannon to make an appointment for Friday, May 5th. 740-259-2250 ext. 3318. Please park in the side parking lot if you come during NES dismissal time, and let the front office know you are here for Kindergarten Registration.