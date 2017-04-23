Education notices

Summer Break Dates

May 24 — South Webster, Clay, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Valley, Scioto County Career and Technical Center, Oak Hill and CAPE.

May 25 — Wheelersburg, Vern Riffe, Sciotoville Community Schools.

May 26 — Manchester

May 30 — West Portsmouth

June 1 — Portsmouth

Results of the New Boston Board of Education meeting

1. Recognized Johnny Whisman for 20 years of service.

2. Approved bills paid, investment report, financial report and bank reconciliation for March, 2017.

3. Employed substitute teachers.

4. Approved potential list of graduates.

5. Approved contract with South Central Ohio ESC for handicap services for 2017-2018 school year.

6. Accepted resignation of Scott Jenkins as Boys Varsity Basketball Coach effective March 25, 2017.

7. Approved maternity leave for Vanessa Seidel.

8. Employed the following supplementals: Director of Athletics – Jimmy Bailey, Co-assistant Athletic Director – Paul Mayberry/Darrell Keller, Coach of Soccer – Greg Mauk, Coach of Girls Varsity High School Basketball – Kayla Wiley, Coach of High School Volleyball – Kendra Holbrook, Coach of Junior High Girls Basketball – Eric Fitzpatrick, Director of Federal Programs – Christy Dever, Sponsor of Yearbook – Mary Cantor, Sponsor of Junior Class – Paul Mayberry/Staci Cartee, Sponsor of Senior Class – Christina Logan, Sponsor of Honor Society – Christina Logan, Sponsor of Pep Band – Travis Pierce, Elementary Head Teacher – Kevin Akers, Extended Time Library – Kevin Akers, Extended Time Music – Travis Pierce, Web Casting Glenwood/Oak/Stanton – Rachelle Grant, Fair Committee – Greg Williams, High School Alternative School – Kayla Tackett

9. Approved Mini-Grant application for UCAN Scioto Foundation.

10. Awarded bus bid to Edwin H. Davis & Son, Inc. for $85,174.

11. Awarded freezer bid to Scioto Valley Heating Inc. for $25,487.

12. Accepted Johnny Whisman’s resignation effective April 28, 2017.

13. Entered into executive session to discuss personnel.

14. Re-entered regular session.

The New Boston Board of Education will have a meeting on Thursday, May 11th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Results of the West Portsmouth Board of Education meeting

The Washington-Nile Local Board of Education met on April 18, 2017 at Portsmouth West High School. Mr. Billy Platzer, elementary school principal had the opening prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Board took the following action:

• Approved the March 20, 2017 minutes and the March financial reports

• Approved FY16 Audit

• Approved Workers Compensation Plan

• Approved contract with ESC

• Employed supplementals for the 2017-2018 school year

• Approve home instructions

• Approved list of 2017 graduates

• Approved Administration contracts

• Approved certified contracts

• Approved volunteers

• Approved staff and volunteer appreciation weeks

• Approved early release of seniors

• Approved classified contracts

The next regular board meeting will be May 24, 2017, at Portsmouth West High School at 7:00 p.m.

Northwest Welcomes Community Response

As the close of the 2016-2017 school year approaches, the Northwest Local School District wishes to extend an invitation for citizens of the Northwest Community to offer input and/or feedback regarding local, state and federal programs for the 2017-2018. Mrs. Terri Freeman, Special Programs & Curriculum Coordinator, will conduct a meeting on May 2, 2017 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Northwest Elementary Conference Room concerning the following programs or any other program(s) about which you wish to inquire. 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. Title I, Title II-A, Title II-D, Title IV-A, Title IV-B. 4:00 – 4:30 p.m., IDEA, IDEA-B. All written comments and/or inquiries should be submitted to the attention of Mrs.Terri Freeman, Northwest Local School District, 800 Mohawk Drive, McDermott, OH 45652.