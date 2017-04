Mr. Paul F. Reim and Mrs. Joesie M. Reim (Heisler) are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary May 12. They were married in 1957 at EACC Church by the late Herbert M. Gaetz. They enjoy church, family, friends and summer vacations. After retirement, they go to Shawnee State University and exercise at the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center.

