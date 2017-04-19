SSU presents Rashomon

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Shawnee State University’s Theatre Department presents Rashomon at 7:30 p.m. on April 20-22 and April 27-29 in the Kahl Theater in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

Based on the movie by Akira Kurosawa, Rashomon, will be directed by SSU’s Associate Professor of Fine, Digital & Performing Arts, John Huston. The show focuses on the story of a samurai who was murdered, but there are multiple possibilities of the actual events leading up to his death. With a stage adaptation done by Fay and Michael Kanin, the audience will go on a journey of debatable dilemmas in pursuit of the truth behind the samurai’s death.

Tickets are $10 for seniors and the general public, $8 for SSU faculty and staff, and $3 for SSU students. Tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the McKinley Box Office, or by calling the VRCFA at 740.351.3600, or by going online at www.vrcfa.com. Additional information can also be found at the McKinley Box Office.

Rashomon is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French Play Service.