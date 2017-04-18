Local briefs

- Green township cleanup. April 21-24 dumpsters will be placed at the following locations in Green Township for Green Township Residents to use: Sr. Citizen Building on Gervais Road, Ohio Fce Community Center next to Haverhill Cemetery, Oakes Road Fire Station. No Tires or hazardous material allowed. ID’s will be checked. For further information, please contact Noah Waddell, Steve Ruggles, Darrell Thomas or Sandra Cherry.
The Pamela Gammon Photography Baby Expo will be held April 22, from noon-4 p.m. at Pamela Gammon Photography, 104 E 3rd Ave South Shore, KY 41175. Admission is Free. There will be Door Prizes for those that attend. Vendors with products and services for Maternity, Birth, Newborn, and Baby. Refreshments will be provided.