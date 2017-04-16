Community calendar

April 17

The Trustees of Clay Township will hold a regular Board meeting on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. located at the Clay Senior Center in the Clay Industrial Park.

April 18

The Finance Committee Meeting of the ADAMHS Board of Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Counties will be Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

The Board of Director’s Meeting of the ADAMHS Board of Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Counties will be Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

The Regular Board Meeting of the Northwest Regional Water District will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex located at 123 Smith St., in McDermott.

The Board of Scioto County Commissioners will not meet Tuesday, April 18. The next regular meeting will take place Thursday, April 20.

The Scioto County Domestic Relations Court presents “Do-it-yourself” legal clinic,” Tuesday, April 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse.

April 20

Retirees of the Piketon Plant, both hourly and salary, are invited to meet for their monthly luncheon 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Gatti’s Pizza, 1658 11th St., Portsmouth. Spouses are also encouraged to attend. This group meets on the third Thursday of each month. For more information, call (740) 897-2863.

The Scioto County Career Technical Center will have its Regular Board Meeting on April 20 at 5 p.m., and will be held in the Taylor Bldg of the School (951 Vern Riffe Dr.).

May 27

The Blackfork Decatur-Washington School Reunion of 2017 will be held May 27 in the social room of the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church. Registration and fellowship will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. Please send prepaid reservations by May 15, make checks payable to the Blackfork Alumni Assocation, Doris Harper, 2234 Spencer Rd. Ray, OH, 45672.