Celebrity chefs, week one — ask the chefs

The 9th Annual Celebrity Chef Dinner and Silent Auction is Tuesday, March 14th, at the SOMC Friends Community Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

This exciting event, sponsored by The Counseling Center, is a fundraiser for the Summer Outreach Club, now in its 28th year. The Summer Outreach Club, a part of prevention and outreach services, is a nine-week summer day camp program that is free to children ages 5-12 in the community.

The camp offers free breakfast and lunch, motivational, educational and recreational activities in a hands-on learning environment, all while partnering with multiple community agencies and volunteers within the area who graciously teach classes, mentor and support over 120 kids each day.

Every year, the success of the event is due to the participants that partner with Celebrity Chef Committee planners to make this event a huge success for area kids who attend the program. From now until March 11, this year’s chefs will be featured where they will discuss their love of cooking and the dish they will be preparing.

This event would not be possible without these talented, philanthropic, community stars who often give of their time and talents to support positive community initiatives. This week’s feature chefs are Jenny Richards and Scott Claypool, Trisha Schmidt and Pegi Wilkes, and Dawn Scott and Sean Little.

http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CCD-2017-Logo-Horizontal.jpg