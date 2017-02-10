Celebrity chef, Jenny Richards and Scott Claypool bios

- Name: Jenny Richards and Scott Claypool.
- Job title & company: Jenny is a Naturalist for Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Shawnee State Parks, and Scott is owner and operator of Sunshine Catering.
- What is your fondest cooking memory? Jenny—One of my fondest memories in the kitchen is cooking with my grandma. She was always humming and listening to Frank Sinatra and enjoying a glass of wine. I liked watching her bop around with such joy. She always wore the coolest aprons too. Another very fond memory is churning butter from fresh cream off the milk we got from our milk cow, Honeybun. My mom and dad were always, baking bread, making homemade granola, canning and even butchering our own meat. Food has always been a huge joy to me. That is why I fell in love with a chef. Scott- It is hard to say what my fondest cooking memory is…there are many! I once cooked eggs to order for 20 U.S. Military Generals at Wright Patterson AFB. They lined up, I cooked for each of them and they took their plate into a conference room and closed the door. I remember wondering, what decisions are they making in there?
How long have your lived/worked in the community? Jenny has been with Shawnee State Parks for 18 years, and Scott has worked in the area for 4 years.
- What is your favorite food? We love black beans and rice.
- What or who inspires you to do good, and why? Jenny – I think I am inspired to do good from within. I feel so much love and passion for people and the planet it makes giving easy. Although, sometimes I bite off more than I can chew and my best is not as good as I’d like it to be. My family has been a huge inspiration to me throughout my life and it just keeps getting better.
- Why did you want to be a part of the celebrity chef dinner? Growing up in this community, I am proud to be a contributing member. I want to do all I can do to help us shine. The majority of our residents are not monetarily rich, but are wonderful, kind and giving people. I feel so lucky every day that I get to make an impact on our youth as the local park naturalist. I love being a part of the Summer Outreach Program and honored to be invited to the Celebrity Chef Dinner! My husband is doing the event because I asked him to and he loves to please me.
- Do you know what appetizer you will be making and if so, what is it? Grilled and Chilled Jumbo Shrimp with Pineapple Mango Salsa.
