Portsmouth West Homecoming 2017

Portsmouth West High School will celebrate the 2017 Basketball Homecoming Feb. 10, 2017 when the West Senators hosts the Oak Hill Oaks. The theme for the festivities is “A Night of Romance”. Miss Lindsey Howard will reign as Queen. Lindsey is the daughter of Scott and Keri Howard of West Portsmouth. Escorting Lindsey will be Wesley Robinson, son of Loretta Lewis and the late Brian Robinson of Friendship.

Senior attendant is Miss Brooklyn Fields, daughter of Tim and Stacey Fields of West Portsmouth. Escorting Brooklyn is Jacob McCoy grandson of Gary and Rose McCoy of West Portsmouth.

Representing the Scioto County Career and Technical Center is Miss Haley Sissel, daughter of Joe and Heather Sissel of West Portsmouth. Haley will be escorted by Daulton Billetter, son of Donald and Becky Billetter of West Portsmouth.

Junior attendant is Miss Sammy Tatman, daughter of Shawn and Missy Tatman of West Portsmouth. Sammy will be escorted by Kane Lewis, son of Matt and Shasta Lewis of West Portsmouth.

Sophomore attendant is Miss Emily Funston, daughter of Sunshine Stevens of West Portsmouth and Jeff Funston of Cincinnati. Escorting Emily will be Christopher Hayslip son of Sherry Hayslip and the late Christopher Hayslip of West Portsmouth.

Freshman attendant is Miss Morgan Rigsby, daughter of Casey and Renee Rigsby of West Portsmouth. Morgan will be escorted by Levi Holsinger, son of Charles and Amanda Holsinger of West Portsmouth.

Martin Collins, son of John and Kristi Collins, of Blue Creek, and nephew of Lindsey Howard will be the crown bearer.

Following the game there will be a dance in the honor of the queen and her court for West high school students and their approved guests.