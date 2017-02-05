Wheelersburg wins Southern Ohio League Academic Competition

Wheelersburg High School’s Academic Competition team, led by Coach Brian Oakes, captured the title of 2016-17 Academic Competition League Champions on Dec. 1, 2016, with an undefeated season. The Minford High School team, led by Coach Brett Oakes, won Runners-Up, with just one loss for the season —to the Wheelersburg team.

League competitions took place from September through December at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC), in New Boston.

Each year the ESC oversees Academic Competitions, using the Ohio Academic Competition format. The purpose of this competition is to encourage higher-order thinking, recognize outstanding achievement, and promote academic excellence among participating high school students.

Approximately 250 students participated in Academic Competitions during the 2016-17 school year, including students from Clay, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Notre Dame, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, Scioto County Career and Technical Center, Sciotoville Community, South Webster, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg schools.

Wheelerburg Coach Brian Oakes said he was proud of his team’s performance.

“We did really well this year. The League was very competitive and we had some close matches, but we ended up going undefeated in the league. We just worked really hard and prepared and practiced a lot. That helped us perform at a really high level,” Oakes said.

He said the Academic Competition helps draw attention to the academic programs that often are overlooked.

“It’s not anything that I do as far as practicing with them. It’s what their teachers do. Our staff here at Wheelersburg is excellent, as far as preparing students and it comes through with our quiz bowl team. I give all the credit to our teachers and staff,” he said.

The Southern Ohio Academic Competition Tournament will take place at Shawnee State University on March 9, 2017. Tournament winners will advance to the 33rd annual OAC Regional Competition to be held in Lancaster, Ohio, on May 6, 2017. League winner Wheelersburg High School, along with Tournament winners, will advance to the Regional Competition. Teams that win at Regional Competition will advance to the State Competition in Columbus on May 13, 2017.

For more information about the ESC, visit online at www.scoesc.org, or follow on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Wheelersburg HS – League Champions. Front row (left to right) – Gus Shoemaker, Jacob Coy, Nate Marcum, Andrew Clark, Rohit Kataria, Mason Nolan, Madisyn Staggs, Austin Meyers. Back row (left to right) – Coach Brian Oakes, Taylor Davis, Tanner Stevenson, Michael Spradlin, Carson McCorkle, Jacob Lewis, Seth Pertuset. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0067201723145421443.jpg Wheelersburg HS – League Champions. Front row (left to right) – Gus Shoemaker, Jacob Coy, Nate Marcum, Andrew Clark, Rohit Kataria, Mason Nolan, Madisyn Staggs, Austin Meyers. Back row (left to right) – Coach Brian Oakes, Taylor Davis, Tanner Stevenson, Michael Spradlin, Carson McCorkle, Jacob Lewis, Seth Pertuset. Submitted Photo Minford HS-League Runners-Up. Front Row: Coach Brett Oakes, Reid Shultz, Ethan Lauder, Skylar Minzelli, Sarah Cunningham, Jenna Powell, Elizabeth Heimbach, Faith Malone, and Mason Yeagle. Back Row: Trent Ratliff, Nathan Murta, Abe Heimbach, Zac Hammond, Arrick Riffe, Logan Boston, Evan Wheeler, Isaac Dever. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_0068201723145437158.jpg Minford HS-League Runners-Up. Front Row: Coach Brett Oakes, Reid Shultz, Ethan Lauder, Skylar Minzelli, Sarah Cunningham, Jenna Powell, Elizabeth Heimbach, Faith Malone, and Mason Yeagle. Back Row: Trent Ratliff, Nathan Murta, Abe Heimbach, Zac Hammond, Arrick Riffe, Logan Boston, Evan Wheeler, Isaac Dever. Submitted Photo

