New Exhibit – The Eloquent Object, on display at SOMACC

A new exhibit at the Southern Ohio Museum opened on Aug. 27, The Eloquent Object: Works by Ray Kleinlein and Jennifer Holt will be on display until Nov. 4.

Tennessee painter, Ray Kleinlein and Arizona ceramic sculptor, Jennifer Holt explore the world of the commonplace. What we normally overlook becomes paramount as we discover the beauty of the everyday objects around us. Kleinlein’s realistic paintings are lush and rich.

“He renders towels you can reach for, a shirt you can seemingly wear, a pillow to lay your head, all executed with fluid brushstrokes, crisp color, and cool shadows,” said Artistic Director, Charlotte Gordon.

Holt creates molds of objects, picking up the traces of their use and history, and meticulously remakes them in porcelain.

“Void of color, we see the nuances of the object, the impression that both time and use leave on the form and surface. The object becomes a talisman of our collective memories,” said Gordon.

For more information contact Artistic Director Charlotte Gordon, [email protected]

The Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center is located at 825 Gallia Street in Portsmouth, OH. As always, admission is free but donations are appreciated to ensure the longevity of our museum.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m.

You can find more information by calling 740-354-5629 or by going online to www.somacc.com and Facebook “Southern Ohio Museum.”

By Ciara Conley [email protected]

Reach Ciara Conley at 740-981-6977, Facebook “Ciara Conley – Daily Times,” and Twitter @PDT_Ciara

