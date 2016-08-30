Rally for Red Cross

The Priesthood of Southern Ohio Chapter and Bikers for Christ Ohio Chapter “Rallied for Red” this past Saturday. This event was part of Toni Dengel’s Dancing With Our Stars Campaign to raise funds for the Ohio River Valley Chapter, American Red Cross.

The Red Cross will be celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary next year and hosting its annual “Dancing With Our Stars” event March 25, 2017.

Dengel was pleased with the support and stated, “nothing makes me happier than to be a part of something that will make a positive change in someone’s life.” She also was grateful of the support of Rev. Art “Pap” Perkins and his crew from The Priesthood motorcycle chapter, who devoted time and manpower to map out and secure the course.

Additionally to this event, Dengel has pledge to donating the proceeds earned from her photography shoots from now until March, 2017 to the local Red Cross Chapter in honor of her campaign.

For more details about her photography fund raiser please call 740-821-1460 or visit https://www.facebook.com/DWOSToniDengel

Motorcyclists rally to raise funds for the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Motorcycles.jpg Motorcyclists rally to raise funds for the Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. Toni Dengel Preparing for the ride http://portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Rally-for-Red.jpg Preparing for the ride Toni Dengel

Motorcycle ride supports Red Cross