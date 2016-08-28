Posted on by

Clay School Board Recap


At its regular meeting on August 15, 2016, the Clay Local Board of Education acted on the following measures:

  • Approved minutes of the July meeting.
  • Accepted the financial reports.
  • Heard reports from principals Tony Piguet and Todd Warnock.
  • Approved supplemental contracts for LPDC members.
  • Accepted an employee resignation.
  • Employed Crystal Everman as a teacher.
  • Approved three supplemental duty contracts.
  • Approved LGS to provide GAAP services for the district.
  • Employed substitute personnel.
  • Approved bus transportation routes and stops.
  • Set lunch prices for 2016-17.
  • Employed Latchkey personnel.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for September 26 at 7 p.m. in the Board Room.

