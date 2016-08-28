Clay School Board Recap

At its regular meeting on August 15, 2016, the Clay Local Board of Education acted on the following measures:
- Approved minutes of the July meeting.
- Accepted the financial reports.
- Heard reports from principals Tony Piguet and Todd Warnock.
- Approved supplemental contracts for LPDC members.
- Accepted an employee resignation.
- Employed Crystal Everman as a teacher.
- Approved three supplemental duty contracts.
- Approved LGS to provide GAAP services for the district.
- Employed substitute personnel.
- Approved bus transportation routes and stops.
- Set lunch prices for 2016-17.
- Employed Latchkey personnel.
The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for September 26 at 7 p.m. in the Board Room.