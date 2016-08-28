Clay School Board Recap

At its regular meeting on August 15, 2016, the Clay Local Board of Education acted on the following measures:

Approved minutes of the July meeting.

Accepted the financial reports.

Heard reports from principals Tony Piguet and Todd Warnock.

Approved supplemental contracts for LPDC members.

Accepted an employee resignation.

Employed Crystal Everman as a teacher.

Approved three supplemental duty contracts.

Approved LGS to provide GAAP services for the district.

Employed substitute personnel.

Approved bus transportation routes and stops.

Set lunch prices for 2016-17.

Employed Latchkey personnel.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for September 26 at 7 p.m. in the Board Room.