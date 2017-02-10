Church News

Coles Blvd. First Church of God

Pastor Chad Benner and the congregation of Coles Blvd. First Church Of God, located at 1300 Coles Blvd., would love for you to come worship with them.

Saturday, February 11, 9 a.m. – Men’s Meeting

Sunday, February 12, 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word. An interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing is available at all services.

Sunday, February 12, 6 p.m. – Evening Worship with Pastor Chad bringing the message from God’s Word.

Tuesday, February 14, 7 p.m. – Nursing Home Ministry at South Shore Nursing Home.

Wednesday, February 15, 6 p.m. – Bible Study with Pastor Chad continuing the study on the book of Matthew.

Community of Christ

Community of Christ 2237 Russell Avenue West Portsmouth will uplift “Youth Ministries Day” as the saints gather for their 10:30 AM Morning Worship service on Sunday February 12. Seventy Justin Delong will develop the weekly World Church theme of “Reconcile with One Another.” Priest Luanne Day will present the musical selections for the Worship Service along with Priest Wayne Allen and Deacon Vicki Allen leading the youth during Children’s Church. On Wednesday February 15 at the branch Priest Luanne Day will host a Valentine Day Party for the monthly Wednesday Worship service. Fellowship begins at 6 PM. On Saturday March 4 the West Portsmouth Women’s Department will hold their annual RUMMAGE/BAKE SALE from 9 AM – 3 PM in the church basement. All are welcome to join the fellowship for all events.

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church

North Moreland Christian Baptist Church. Breakfast is served every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Pastor Paul Hagen. Super Church Pastor Chris Meenach 10:30 a.m. to noon. Morning Worship Service 10:30 a.m. to noon. Evening Worship Service 6:00 p.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting Service 7:00 p.m. Children’s Bible Club, Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. Youth Meeting, Thursday, 6:00 p.m. with Ed Zeno.

First Church of Christ

The First Church of Christ, 1224 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Ladies meet for Bible study at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the office annex. All ladies are invited to attend Bible study.

Members and friends of COLTS will meet for lunch and fellowship at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Ponderosa in Wheelersburg. Everyone is invited to join us for lunch and fellowship.

Rase Martin leads devotions at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the River Bend House in Wheelersburg. Praise, prayer and Bible study, which is led by Rase Martin, begins at 7 p.m.

Helping Hands Ladies Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the church annex. Sharon Ward will give the devotion. All the ladies are invited to attend.

Please come and worship with our congregation. If you would like more information about these events or the church, please call Rase Martin, minister, at (740) 574-1913 or call the church office at (740) 574-5031.

The First Church of Christ will also host a Bible workshop with Dr. Johnny Pressley, chairman of the Theology Department and Professor of Theology at Cincinnati Christian University, on Saturday, Feb. 18. The topic will the “The Lord’s Supper,” and the sessions will begin at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Pressley will teach Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, and will preach during worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

Dr. Pressley is a full-time Professor of Theology, Ethics, Apologetics, New Testament. He has been at Cincinnati Christian University since 1990. Since moving to Cincinnati (1990-present), he now focuses on supply and interim preaching, lecture series, and conference and retreat speaking in 23 States and Canada. He holds four degrees: Bachelors of Arts (1975), Christian ministry, from Roanoke Bible College, (now Mid-Atlantic Christian University); Masters of Divinity (1978), Systematic theology, from Cincinnati Christian Seminary; Masters of Theology (1979), History of Doctrine, from Princeton Theological Seminary; Doctor of Philosophy (1989), Reformation studies, from Westminster Theological Seminary.

This Bible workshop is open to anyone who would like to attend.