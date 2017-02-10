The Story That Wasn’t

In 1941, star halfback Johnny Chung was leading his football team to a storybook season. Plainfield Teachers College won its first four games by scores of 13-0, 27-0, 35-0 and 23-0. The team was highly thought of and it was suggested that Plainfield Teachers College had the best football team in the country. In fact that is all that was heard on the radio and seen in print in the fall of 1941; it was Plainfield, Plainfield, Plainfield! Notre Dame was sick of hearing about them and was seeking a game with them as well as half the other football schools in America, but the media and fans couldn’t get enough.

In fact, The New York Times reported that Chung had scored 57 of his team’s 98 points in those four games, averaging 9.3 yards every time he touched the football. Then suddenly after winning a fifth game, Plainfield suddenly stopped playing and the reporting fizzled. Nobody knew what happened and everyone was scrambling to get the low down on what had happened to the team. Within a week The New York Times reported the distressing news that the Plainfield Teachers College team had disbanded; due to the fact that too many of the players had failed their mid-term examina­tions. At every venue from department stores to barber shops this shocking development was rehashed daily to the dismay of the customers and management.

But many in America soon found out that there was a major problem with the reporting. Too often we forget that things are not always what they seem. The truth was that the whole story was a complete hoax. Plainfield Teachers College never existed; nor did any of the schools it had supposedly beaten. Even the “famed” halfback Johnny Chung was a con. It so happened that everything was traced back to Wall Street and a stockbroker on who had fabricated the entire story while playing a hoax on The New York Times.

This story ought to teach us a valuable lesson; when you are living in the world with worldly people you can’t count on much being what it seems. People will lie to you, others will cheat you, and still others will promise you the world and deliver nothing! It just seems like a never ending battle with those whose word is not their bond. It is enough to make you throw your hands in the air and yell. “I give up!” Boy, wouldn’t it be nice if you could meet someone who you could really trust; someone who would always be there for you and never let you down? Well my friends there is someone just like what I described waiting for you. He is not like Coke; He is the REAL THING. He is someone who will be there for you morning, noon, and night! I like to tell everyone that He is 24/ 7, always on duty!

Who is this knight in shining armor? I know you know who it is; it is none other than Jesus Christ the King of kings and the Lord of lords. I think Psalm 9:10 “hits the nail on the head” for us today because it says, “For you, Lord, have never forsaken those who seek you.” The great news for you today is that the Lord will be there for you too, if you just trust Him. If you give Him everything and I do mean everything. He wants those who are completely surrendered; nothing else will do.

Listen my friends never forget that the word “trust” is just another word for “faith” and faith produces victory for you and your family from the One who will never leave you nor forsake you!! In order to achieve the victorious Christian life; never ever forget that faith is the victory that overcomes the world!!!! So why don’t you trust the One who will never let you down; He is a true Friend! Do it today; you will never regret it.

